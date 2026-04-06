Subashini's last post: Tamil TV actress dies by suicide, latest Instagram post grabs attention | Watch

New Delhi:

Subashini, actress famous for her appearance in the Tamil TV serial Kayal, has passed away suddenly. She was only 36 years old at the time of her death, which is believed to be a suicide. This news came as a shock to many people who were familiar with her performances and life story.

She was found dead at her residence in Iyyappanthangal. The incident allegedly followed a personal disagreement with her husband during a video call. Police have begun an investigation and further details are awaited.

Her last Instagram post goes viral

In the hours after the news broke, many fans turned to Subashini's Instagram profile. Her most recent post, which seemed completely normal at the time, has now taken on a heartbreaking meaning. The actress posted a video of her walking in lush greenery and seemed elated. 'Life lately,' the actress wrote in the caption.

The comments section is filled with messages of grief, disbelief and love. Fans are remembering her as cheerful, warm and full of life. It is one of those moments where social media becomes a space for collective mourning.

Watch the video here:

Subashini's career

Subashini was already well established in the entertainment industry for Tamil. Although an actor from Sri Lanka by birth, Subashini started her acting career with movies like Ini Avan. She then diversified to television where she starred in various serials and short films that made her name known among the masses. One such role was her performance in Kayal.

Who is Subashini's husband?

The actress got married to Bibin Chandra on May 6, 2024 in Wayanad, Kerala and was managing work between Bengaluru and Chennai. While she kept much of her personal life away from the spotlight, those close to her often described her as dedicated and grounded.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

Also Read: Subashini, Sri Lanka-born Tamil actress, dies by suicide amid family dispute