Subashini death: Tamil actress' husband Bibin Chandra writes 'Why did you leave me' in Instagram post

New Delhi:

The demise of the Tamil TV actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam has rocked the entertainment industry and her fan following. Popular for her acting in the series Kayal, the 36-year-old actress was found dead inside her home in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai. While initial reports indicate that there might have been a fight between the actress and her husband Bibin Chandra, official investigations into the matter are still ongoing and any assumptions are discouraged.

Amid all this, Bibin Chandra has paid tribute to his late wife.

Bibin Chandra reacts to Subashini's death

The Tamil actress' husband took to his Instagram post as he wrote, 'Rest in Peace 'My Love' 'My Bobba'. Nobody has ever loved me as much you did. I haven't loved anyone as much I love you. Today I can't believe that you are no more. You are filled with all memories and you live within me, I feel your presence in everything I see, everything I feel, Why did you leave me ???? I want to celebrate your Birthday, Our anniversary. Go travel all over. I don't exist without you. We dreamt ah lot - Our baby, Travel to a new destination every quarter. Go on drives every week, cook together and many more. I want to make more memories.'

(Image Source : BIBIN CHANDRA'S INSTAGRAM)Bibin Chandra's Instagram post

Investigation by police ongoing

The police arrived at the place almost immediately following the incident and started investigating. The officers are now investigating any potential cause for her demise. Although initial information suggests that she may have suffered emotionally, the authorities have stated that there is no confirmation of this yet.

During the investigation, the authorities are also looking at any electronic records and the last few communications. Images and video clips of Subashini with her spouse have also emerged on social media following this development, providing glimpses into their private lives.

Who is Bibin Chandra?

As regards Subashini’s husband, Bibin Chandra, who has now become a focal point of concern in the light of this case, it is pertinent to mention here that he used to live with his wife in Chennai and they used to occasionally share glimpses of their lives on social networking sites. However, as of yet, very little is known regarding the man.

Subashini's career

It can be mentioned here that Subashini Balasubramaniyam earned a name for herself in Tamil television with her steady and continuous performances. It is noteworthy to mention here that she got recognition for her serial titled Kayal, which is famous among masses.

The actress was originally from Sri Lanka but later shifted to Chennai in order to establish her career in the world of entertainment. Moreover, not only did she appear in televisions, but she also participated in some films and other projects such as Ini Avan that came in 2012.

Also Read: Subashini death: Tamil actress dies by suicide after reported dispute with husband; last pics surface online