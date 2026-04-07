Subashini death news: Husband Bibin Chandra shares note after wife's death; internet reacts

New Delhi:

Tamil television actress Subhashini, known for shows like Kayal, reportedly died by suicide at her home in Chennai on April 7. The news has come as a shock, with many still trying to make sense of what happened. As per early reports, she argued with her husband, Bibin Chandra, before the incident. While the investigation is ongoing, Bibin, who has a private Instagram account, penned a condolence message for the deceased. His followers, at once, began reacting to his post.

What was Tamil actress Subhashini's husband's condolence message?

Taking to his private Instagram account, Subhashini's husband, Bibin Chandra penned a condolence message with several photos of his late wife. He wrote, "Rest in Peace “My Love” “My Bobba”. Nobody has ever loved me as much you did. I haven’t loved anyone as much i love you. Today I can’t believe that you are no more. You are filled with all memories and you live within me, i feel your presence in everything i see, everything i feel, Why did you leave me ???? I want to celebrate your Birthday, Our anniversary. Go travel all over. I don’t exist without you. We dreamt ah lot - Our baby, Travel to a new destination every quarter. Go on drives every week, cook together and many more. I want to make more memories (sic)." Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIBIN CHANDRA)Subashini's husband Bibin Chandra's condolence message

How did the internet react?

Bibin Chandra's followers were shocked by the news. They wrote, "Oh my god what happened?", "Anna stay strong", "Cant believe this..really sorry for your loss.. Om shanti", "Can't believe this! really sorry for your loss. Om shanti", "This is Heartbreaking I hope God give u the strength to bear this loss..May her soul rest in peace", "So sorry for you loss Bibin Stay strong boss", "RIP stay strong brother", "I know you situation Anna soo emotional today happened to this may in soul rest in peace", "Sorry for your loss Bibin", "Heard the news!!! Shocking and may god give strength to you. Rip", "RIP it’s really shocking, I know her from Vasantham TV in srilanka she was a host on a music program back then. I am really surprised by her death and I still have lot of questions. Im sorry for ur loss brother".

Subhashini's death case

Subhashini Balasubramaniyam was living in an apartment in Iyyappanthangal, where the incident is said to have taken place. Police officials confirmed that her mortal remains were sent for examination, and further details are being looked into. Reports suggest the argument happened over a video call, and officials believe emotional distress may have played a role. The police had visited the spot on Monday and are continuing their investigation.

Also read: Subashini death: Tamil actress dies by suicide after reported dispute with husband; last pics surface online