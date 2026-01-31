SSR61 teaser: Singeetam Srinivasa Rao returns with this 'most ambitious project'; title to be announced soon Legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has returned with his 61st film, tentatively titled SSR61. The project is being hailed as his most ambitious yet. Watch teaser here.

The 94-year-old filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has returned with his 61st film, tentatively titled SSR61. The project is being hailed as his most ambitious yet.

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin is producing this film under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies. At the same time, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Teaser of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's 61st film out

Vyjayanthi Movies shared the teaser of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's 61st film on YouTube channel, and wrote, "A visionary. A master. A genius ahead of time. The legendary Director #SingeetamSrinivasaRao garu returns with his most ambitious project yet. #SSR61 - Title Announcement Soon (sic)." Watch the teaser below:

Earlier on Saturday, filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Nag Ashwin took to their respective Instagram handles to share a story hinting at an announcement related to Project SSR. In their stories, they wrote "#SSR61" against a black background.

It must be noted that, the details regarding the film's cast and plot are under wraps.

Who is Singeetam Srinivasa Rao?

Born on September 21, 1931, in Andhra Pradesh, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is best known for films like Pushpaka Vimana, Dikkatra Parvathi, and Mayuri.

His last directorial before SSR61 was Welcome Obama, which he directed in 2013, the film features Urmilla Kanetkar Kothare, Rachel Wise, Sanjay Reddy in key roles.

This is a developing story.

