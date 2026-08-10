SS Rajamouli's Varanasi: Who is Mahesh Babu's character Rudhra? All you need to know

New Delhi:

Mahesh Babu's character in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi has been named Rudhra, and new stills released on the actor's birthday offer the first detailed glimpse of the character in the film’s African setting. Babu appears with a full beard, curly hair and a rugged look in the images, which were shot around Mount Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara.

Rudhra is at the centre of Varanasi, which Rajamouli has described as a story that moves across thousands of years and several continents. The film will travel from Africa to Antarctica and eventually to the Indian city of Varanasi.

Mahesh Babu's Rudhra in Varanasi

According to Rajamouli, Rudhra is a character driven by a purpose that is larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not choose, while also balancing contrasting traits. The filmmaker described him as witty, vulnerable and fierce.

The new stills reflect that mix. In one, Rudhra is seen lying on a bamboo raft surrounded by dense greenery. In another, he stands against the African landscape, with giraffes and zebras visible behind him.

Babu has also revealed that his role required extensive physical preparation. He spent months training to alter his posture and movement for the character. His Kalari martial arts training was partly aimed at developing a period-appropriate physicality, particularly for the portions of the story connected to Lord Rama.

Why Mahesh Babu trained for Rudhra

The actor has previously explained that playing a character linked to Lord Rama meant moving differently from a contemporary film character. He underwent around three months of Kalari training to work on his posture and spent several more months training with a track and field team to change his running style.

Babu has said the preparation affected the way he walked, stood and moved on screen. The physical transformation was therefore not limited to his appearance but extended to the character’s body language.

Varanasi cast and characters

Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra as well as Lord Rama in the film. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran is the antagonist Kumbha.

The film marks Rajamouli's first major feature after RRR. M.M. Keeravani, who won the Academy Award for RRR’s Naatu Naatu, returns as the composer.

When will Varanasi release?

Varanasi is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on April 7, 2027. The film’s scale spans multiple locations, with the Africa schedule including shoots around Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara.

The newly released Rudhra stills give audiences a closer look at Mahesh Babu’s character, but much of his journey in Rajamouli’s ambitious film remains under wraps.

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