  Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR to release on March 25, SS Rajamouli confirms

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR to release on March 25, SS Rajamouli confirms

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles and features cameo appearances from Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. It has been delayed several times during the pandemic and is now all set to release in cinema halls on March 25.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2022 18:31 IST
SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on March 25
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRRMOVIE

SS Rajamouli's RRR to release on March 25

RRR, the Telugu-language film headlined by south stars – Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, is all set to arrive in cinema halls on March 25, the makers confirmed on Monday. It is directed by SS Rajamouli. Earlier this month, the team had booked two dates for the release of the film. One was March 18 and the other was April 28. However, they have now chosen to release the film on March 25 after several delays due to COVID-19.

 

Also featuring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Kumram Bheem (NTR Jr).

The trailer had created much hype surrounding the film's theatrical release, which was locked for January 7. However, due to theatre closure over rise of Omicron threat, it was delayed again. 

RRR comes four years after Rajamouli's two Baahubali movies -- Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), with a lot of hope and anticipation riding on it during the COVID period. Makers and team RRR are hoping that the movie will turn around the fate of the box business for Indian films during the pandemic. 

RRR is one of the most hyped movies of India. With Ram Charan playing Alluri Seetharama Raju, Alia Bhatt is playing his partner Sita. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran play important roles, while MM Keeravani is the music director.

 

