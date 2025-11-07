SS Rajamouli movies list (2001–2025): From Student No 1 to Baahubali: The Epic From a debut with Jr NTR to directing global phenomena like RRR, SS Rajamouli has built a universe where impossible becomes real. Here’s his complete journey and what he’s working on next.

SS Rajamouli, over the years, has helmed and produced only mammoth projects. The filmmaker has always aimed for the bigger and what seems impossible. And the result? A Rs 1,000 crore earning and worldwide acclaim for each of his films.

It all started in 2001 with Student No 1, starring Jr NTR. The film not only marked NTR's debut as the male lead but also introduced the world to Rajamouli’s vision.

Later, he established himself as a prominent filmmaker with projects such as Simhadri and Sye. Then came Magadheera in 2009, starring Ram Charan, which became a turning point in both the actor's and director's life. With Eega (2012), Rajamouli turned a housefly into a hero, a risk that only a person of his calibre could afford to take. And the result? A blockbuster with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nani and Kiccha Sudeep in key roles.

SS Rajamouli movie list (2001 to 2025) – complete filmography

Year Film name 2001 Student No. 1 2003 Simhadri 2004 Sye 2005 Chatrapathi 2006 Vikramarkudu 2007 Yamadonga 2009 Magadheera 2010 Maryada Ramanna 2012 Eega 2015 Baahubali: The Beginning 2017 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 2022 RRR 2025 Baahubali: The Epic Not confirmed Globetrotter

SS Rajamouli cashed in on the success of Prabhas's Baahubali and blended both the franchises - Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) into one grand, immersive cinematic journey. The film was released on October 31 and has earned Rs 30.70 crore in seven days.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film

Next, the filmmaker is shooting the climax of his magnum opus, Globetrotter, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Did you know Rajamouli rewatches his films 100 times?

In an interview with The New Yorker, SS Rajamouli once revealed a trivia about himself. He said, “For me, it is very important to understand how my audience members feel about my films. At the same time, I don’t think many people can really express how they like or dislike the movie. The moment you put them in a position to judge your film, they lose that perception.”

He added that he goes to the theatres and watches his own films, even a hundred times, to gauge audience reaction. “The best way for me to judge my own films is to go to the theatre, sit with the audience, and feel how they’re responding. I visit theatres showing my films sometimes ten, thirty, forty, or even a hundred times to get a sense of how the audience receives my films," he revealed.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli has planned a mega Globetrotter event on November 15. Stay tuned for those rooting for more updates on the film.

