Srinivasa Mangapuram hits theatres; here's what X users say about Rasha Thadani-Jaya Krishna's Telugu debut

New Delhi:

Rasha Thadani and Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna made their Telugu debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram, which hit theatres on July 30, clashing with the Hollywood film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Audiences who watched the film on its release day have shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). From the performances and storyline to the overall cinematic experience, reviews are pouring in online. Here's what viewers are saying about the film.

Srinivasa Mangapuram X review

So far, the film has received positive responses from audiences who watched it on the first day of its release. One user called it a "feel-good emotional entertainer", writing, "A feel good emotional entertainer. Hero performance is the major highlight. Movie ki aa screen presence & emotions super. Overall, a blockbuster cinema."

(Image Source : X: @BEERKING699)Screengrab showing X user reacting to Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Another user praised the duo for delivering “beyond expectations” in their Telugu debut. Taking to X, the user wrote in Telugu, "First movie aina kuda ela chesthad anukunna out of Expectations tho chesad manchi future untadhi manchi scripts select chesukunte next movies ki (Even though it’s his first movie, he performed beyond expectations. He has a bright future if he chooses good scripts for his upcoming films)"

(Image Source : X: @ABUSSMBFAN, @LIFEFORTARAK)Screengrab showing X posts about Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu hailed his nephew Jaya Krishna and actress Rasha Thadani ahead of the film's release. In a special video message, he said he was "extremely happy" and added that he found the film’s teaser and songs "very promising".

For the unversed, the film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and produced by Gemini Kiran and P Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

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Mahesh Babu 'extremely happy' for Jaya Krishna, Rasha Thadani as they gear up for Telugu debut