Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUDHEER BABU Sri Devi Soda Centre actor Sudheer Babu gorges on over 8K calories ice-cream; WATCH

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu feasted on 8,000 calories worth of ice-cream to celebrate cheat day. In his new Instagram post, Sudheer can be seen walking into an ice-cream parlour and indulging in a big bowl of chocolate ice cream.

"8000+ calories ice cream. This is a 8000 + calories cheat meal that I have hard-earned after a rigorous phase Finished the take part and also the rigidity. I feel I am going to look and feel my best in #SrideviSodaCente," he wrote.

The gig, as his post mentions, was obviously a stunt to promote his upcoming film Sri Devi Soda Centre, directed by Karuna Kumar. The film also stars actress Anandhi. Details of the film are still to be revealed. The team of Sridevi Soda Center recently completed the first schedule of shooting in Amalapuram in East Godavari district.

Director Karuna Kumar shot an intense boat race action episode in the schedule. Reportedly, the filmmakers reportedly used around 40 boats with 200 artistes and shot the episode for 15 days.

Last year, Sudhir Babu was seen in the Nani-starrer, V, which was released globally on OTT. Sudhir had an action avatar as a rugged cop in the film, which received mixed response. Sudheer Babu also made his Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff in action entertainer Baaghi. He played the baddi Raghav Shetty in the film that also starred Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead role.

-with IANS inputs