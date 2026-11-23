Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi, son of veteran actor T.G. Ravi, has been sentenced to one year's imprisonment in a POCSO case by the Thrissur Fast Track Special Court-II. The case concerns an incident in which he allegedly exposed himself to minor schoolchildren in Thrissur in July 2022.

Sreejith Ravi sentenced to one year in POCSO case

The incident took place on July 4, 2022, near Ayyanthole Ground in Thrissur. Sreejith was accused of exposing himself to a group of schoolchildren who were passing through the area. Following complaints from two children, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and began an investigation.

The actor was arrested after the complaints were filed. Police also examined CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation. He was later granted bail by the Kerala High Court after his defence cited treatment for a behavioural disorder. The trial court has now delivered its verdict, nearly four years after the incident.

Who is Sreejith Ravi?

Sreejith Ravi entered the Malayalam film industry in 2005 and has since built a career spanning more than 70 films. Over the years, he has taken up a variety of roles, appearing in films across different genres. His filmography includes titles such as Punyalan Agarbattis, Godha, Ramante Edenthottam and Jo and Jo. He has largely been seen in supporting parts, often taking on comic and negative characters that add to the narrative. He is married to Sajitha Sreejith.

While he may not have always occupied the lead position, Sreejith has remained part of several Malayalam film projects over the years. His roles have allowed him to explore different shades of characters, from lighter comic appearances to more serious and antagonistic parts. His career in the industry began in 2005, and his film credits reflect his continued association with Malayalam cinema.

Sreejith also comes from a family with a strong connection to the film industry. He is the son of veteran Malayalam actor T.G. Ravi, who made a name for himself with his performances as a formidable villain. T.G. Ravi was particularly recognised for playing antagonists during the 1970s and 1980s, a period when he established a distinct screen presence. Over time, T.G. Ravi moved beyond villainous roles and proved his versatility as a character actor. His performances across different kinds of roles helped him remain a familiar face in Malayalam cinema for generations of viewers.

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