Spirit first poster out: Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's intense look revealed on New Year | See post The first look poster of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Spirit was unveiled at midnight on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, giving fans a New Year surprise.

New Delhi:

As the world rang in the New Year, the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, delighted fans with a New Year surprise by unveiling the first-look poster of the lead actors right at midnight on December 31, 2025.

Sharing the first glimpse from Spirit, Animal fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wished everyone a Happy New Year, writing, "INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026 #SpiritFirstLook #spirit (sic)."

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's first look from Spirit is out

In the picture, Prabhas can be seen wearing off-white pants paired with dark shades. On the other hand, Triptii Dimri is seen dressed in a beige ensemble, accessorising her look with a gold bangle and minimal earrings. Take a look at the post below:

Social media users quickly reacted to the post, praising Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s looks in the comments section. One user wrote, "Just Vanga can pull this first look (sic)." Another added, "High on Spirit, High on fire!!! (sic)" One Instagram comment read, "One look is enough (sic)."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga teases fans with Spirit's first poster announcement

Just hours before the first-look reveal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga created a buzz on social media by announcing that the makers would unveil the first poster of the film at midnight. He wrote, "People… A few hours more for SPIRIT – First Poster. #Spirit (sic).” The post sparked anticipation among fans, who eagerly waited until midnight to catch the first glimpse of Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s film.

Spirit movie: All you need to know

Earlier, on the occasion of Prabhas’s 46th birthday, the Spirit director unveiled the film’s audio teaser, titled ‘Sound Story. Besides Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, the film features Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj and veteran actress Kanchana in the key roles.

For the unversed, the film is written-edited-directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under the banners of T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Also Read: Spirit audio teaser ‘Sound Story’: Prabhas’ power-packed glimpse from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next