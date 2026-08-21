Sowcar Janaki dies at 94 in Chennai due to age-related health issues

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki died in Chennai on Friday, August 21, at the age of 94. She was admitted in hospital after complain of severe chest pain, to a private hospital in the city, and was receiving intensive medical care. Nadigar Sangam president Nassar confirmed that she died at 1.59 pm.

In the statement, Nassar said the actor's mortal remains would be kept at Teynampet from 5 pm, allowing members of the film industry, friends and fans to pay their last respects.

Sowcar Janaki was hospitalised in Chennai

Janaki had been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, earlier this week after falling ill. On August 19, actor Kayal Devaraj shared an update about her hospitalisation, saying she was receiving intensive medical care.

Nadigar Sangam president Nassar, along with actors Soundararaja and Hemachandran, had visited the veteran actor at the hospital to enquire about her health. Reports on Thursday said she was undergoing treatment in intensive care.

Despite treatment, Janaki died on Friday following her brief hospital stay.

Sowcar Janaki's film career spanned over seven decades

Born Sankaramanchi Janaki, the actor made her Telugu film debut with LV Prasad's Shavukaru in 1950. The film earned her the name Sowcar, which remained associated with her throughout her career. She made her Tamil debut with Valayapathi in 1952.

Janaki went on to work across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. Her career included more than 400 films, according to several accounts, and saw her work with leading actors and filmmakers across generations.

She was particularly associated with filmmaker K Balachander and appeared in films including Neerkumizhi, Edhir Neechal, Iru Kodugal and Kaviya Thalaivi. Her other notable credits include Puthiya Paravai, Thillu Mullu and Hey Ram.

Her last films and television appearances

Janaki remained active on screen well into her later years. Her final Tamil film was Biskoth, released in 2020. She later appeared in the Telugu film Anni Manchi Sakunamule, released in 2023.

She also worked in television, with Varudhini Parinayam among her later television appearances.

Sowcar Janaki was honoured with Padma Shri

Over her long career, Janaki received several honours for her contribution to Indian cinema. She was awarded the Kalaimamani in 1969 and received the Padma Shri in 2022.

With her work spanning multiple languages and generations, Janaki remained one of the prominent actors of South Indian cinema. Her death marks the end of a career that lasted for more than seven decades.

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