South playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar admitted to Hyderabad hospital after suicide attempt Popular South playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar attempted suicide. At present, the actress has been rushed to the hospital, where her treatment is going on.

Popular Telugu singer Kalpana attempted suicide and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. Kalpana lives in Nizampet near KPHB Colony in Hyderabad. Security personnel noticed that the doors of her house had not been opened for two days and informed the association. The association members tried to contact her by phone, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Later, even her husband also could not contact her by phone and hence, her flat door was forcibly opened.

Treatment continues in the hospital

The association members informed the police and when the police forcibly opened the door, they found that Kalpana was in an unconscious state and had allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills. After this, the police took her to a private hospital. Kalpana is now undergoing treatment on ventilator support. Her husband was in Chennai and is now returning to Hyderabad. The reason for the singer's suicide attempt is not yet known.

At present, Kalpana's condition is said to be out of danger. The official further said that the reasons behind the singer taking this step are being confirmed under investigation. Famous singers Sunita and Sri Krishna visited the hospital and inquired about Kalpana's health condition from the doctors.

Kalpana has many songs to her credit

Let us tell you, Kalpana has sung many songs in Telugu. Her popular tracks include 'Ammadu Appacchi Nuvvantane Picchi' from the Chiranjeevi starrer 'Indhra' and 'Gongura Thota Kada Kapu Kasha' from the Ravi Teja starrer 'Venky'. Both her songs have been superhits and people liked them a lot. Kalpana also won the reality show Star Singer Malayalam in 2010. The singer is the daughter of T.S. Raghavendra, who has also been a playback singer. She started her singing career at the age of 5 and recorded 1,500 tracks by 2013. She last sang a track for the film Keshava Chandra Ramavat, Telangana Tejam. She has also worked with legends like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. Interestingly, the singer also appeared in a small role in the 1986 Kamal Haasan starrer Punnagai Mannan.

