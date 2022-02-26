South films box office report: Ajith's Valimai sets record on day 2; Bheemla Nayak has huge opening

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BONEY KAPOOR, RANA DAGGUBATI Posters of Valimai, Bheemla Nayak

South films box office report | South Indian films are setting unprecedented box office records. While Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise continues to make headlines even months after the release, the industry treated fans to more bigwigs like Valimai (Tamil) and Bheemla Nayak (Telugu) starring Ajith Kumar and Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati, respectively. While Ajith starrer was released on Feb 24, the Telugu film hit the screens on Feb 25.

Valimai Box Office Collection Day 2

Ajith's Valimai has set a record on day 2, reports Box Office India. The film registered the highest opening ever in the state of Tamil Nadu. With this, it has beaten the figures of the November Diwali release Annaatthe by around a little more than 1 crore nett. "Valimai collected around 25 crore nett apprx in Tamil Nadu. It grossed another 5 crore nett in the rest of India for an all India total of 30 crore nett," the report states.

For the unversed, Valimai follows the story of ACP Arjun Kumar IPS played by Ajith Kumar. He is a police officer from Madurai who has come to Chennai and is assigned to track down a group of violent bikers -- called the Satan's Slave -- following their involvement in heinous crimes. Naren a.k.a. Wolfranga (Kartikeya Gummakonda) is the leader of the gang, who runs the notorious business.

The gang involved in ruthless theft and murder go berserk as their control over the city expands. How Arjun succeed in hunting down the group and how will he be able to save the severely suffering city from the gang of bikers and their leader forms the rest of the story.

Bheemla Nayak sees earth-shattering opening

The Telugu film Bheemla Nayak saw an earth-shattering opening. The BOI states that it can beat the numbers of Pushpa in the Nizam side of Nizam / Andhra. The Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' opened to positive reviews. With mind-blowing openings and blockbuster premiere talk from overseas and despite the ticket prices and cancellation of shows in most of the areas in Andhra Pradesh, the movie has got super reviews from those areas.

It is even expected that the movie will continue to get stronger in terms of money generation at the theatres, as the weekend factor will have a good impact. More details related to Bheemla Nayank's box office collection are yet to come.