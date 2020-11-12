Soorarai Pottru Review and Twitter Reactions: Fans are impressed with superstar Suriya's performance

Thursday, November 12, 2020
     
Soorari Pottru, starring Tamil superstar Suriya, has finally taken over the screen today and fans are mighty impressed with it. The film takes inspiration from a true story. It is a fictionalized account of the life of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan.

New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2020 11:02 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@ONLYKOLLYWOOD

Soorari Pottru, starring Tamil superstar Suriya, has finally taken over the screen today and fans are mighty impressed with it. The film takes inspiration from a true story. It is a fictionalized account of the life of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan. Director Kongara had claimed that India needs inspirational stories as this film right now. Soon after its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, fans took to the internet to share their reviews. Not just the star cast's exceptional performances, the script and screenplay of the film also managed to woo the viewers.

One Twitter user wrote, "A lovable visual treat... ignites a fire in you for a vision to make your dream come true. Love, pain, failures, reality, twists- all knots picture-perfect till climax." Another tweeted, "@Suriya_offl is easily a perfect & terrific comeback from #SooraraiPottru #Suriya..best performance in his career also by him Every actor is amazing in his her role plus @gvprakash bgm Love the each and every part from Hindi audience."

Check out the reactions here-

Talking about the film, Suriya said, "We have taken a lot of real-life inspiration and that is the wow factor of the film. There are no unnecessary scenes in the film. The film is very gripping and engaging. It's a real-life incident and that adds a lot of value to the film."

Director Kongara claimed, "India needs inspirational stories. There are so many inspirational stories to be told. The youth needs to connect with it, which is why we have made this film."

Soorarai Pottru also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali. It is produced by Guneet Monga.

 

