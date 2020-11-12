Soorarai Pottru Review and Twitter Reactions: Fans are impressed with superstar Suriya's performance

Image Source : TWITTER/@ONLYKOLLYWOOD Fans are impressed with superstar Suriya's performance in Soorarai Pottru

Soorari Pottru, starring Tamil superstar Suriya, has finally taken over the screen today and fans are mighty impressed with it. The film takes inspiration from a true story. It is a fictionalized account of the life of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan. Director Kongara had claimed that India needs inspirational stories as this film right now. Soon after its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, fans took to the internet to share their reviews. Not just the star cast's exceptional performances, the script and screenplay of the film also managed to woo the viewers.

One Twitter user wrote, "A lovable visual treat... ignites a fire in you for a vision to make your dream come true. Love, pain, failures, reality, twists- all knots picture-perfect till climax." Another tweeted, "@Suriya_offl is easily a perfect & terrific comeback from #SooraraiPottru #Suriya..best performance in his career also by him Every actor is amazing in his her role plus @gvprakash bgm Love the each and every part from Hindi audience."

Check out the reactions here-

#SooraraiPottru #Surya #SooraraiPottruReview What a movie it wonderful just loved it particularly air port scene what a acting skills #Surya This movie deserve a national award 🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤ — Raja Karthikeya (@RajaKar45025524) November 12, 2020

One word simply outstanding 😍😍😍😍



Wat a performance @Suriya_offl sir



This movie is sure thratre material, wat a making #SudhaKongara 🙏🙏🙏



Love this #NedumaranRajangam #suriya deserve for lot of awards ❤❤❤#SooraraiPottruOnPrime#SooraraiPottruReview — Suresh-EAV (@SureshEav) November 12, 2020

Excellent movie by @Suriya_offl

He perfectly blended every scene and shots..congrats to @2D_ENTPVTLTD for bringing this movie to us

And @gvprakash for the mind blowing BGM Especially Maara theme!!Perfect feast of the year!!Would rate 10/10#SooraraiPottru #SooraraiPottruReview — N Surya Prakash (@NSuryaPrakash20) November 12, 2020

@Suriya_offl is easily a perfect & terrific comeback from #SooraraiPottru #Suriya



best performance in his career also by him Every actor is amazing in his her role plus @gvprakash bgm

Love the each and every part from Hindi audience#SooraraiPottruReview #SooraraiPottruOnPrime pic.twitter.com/XihcVEIiSJ — 𝕍𝕚𝕘𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕖 (@SuryaEdwardSta1) November 12, 2020

#SooraraiPottruOnPrime



Single line @Suriya_offl 's career best chapter closed 🔥 simply enjoyed every moment of the film



Kudos to #Sudha ❤️ @gvprakash yow ! Man what you have done? No words to describe 1000 whistles for your BGM #SooraraiPottruReview #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/ceBomXjAHQ — Raja Thangadurai Official (@i_am_raja17) November 12, 2020

#SooraraiPottruReview

Such an inspiring biopic. #Surya took his acting to next level so as #AparnaBalamurali. BGM and screen play is excellent. Great work. If this movie released in theatres before this pandemic, the hype and celebration would be sky high. #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/CkPqtEZ0df — Shashi'Dr C (@Shashi_drc) November 12, 2020

Talking about the film, Suriya said, "We have taken a lot of real-life inspiration and that is the wow factor of the film. There are no unnecessary scenes in the film. The film is very gripping and engaging. It's a real-life incident and that adds a lot of value to the film."

Director Kongara claimed, "India needs inspirational stories. There are so many inspirational stories to be told. The youth needs to connect with it, which is why we have made this film."

Soorarai Pottru also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali. It is produced by Guneet Monga.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage