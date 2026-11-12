Sonia Gandhi's autobiography 'Belonging' to be adapted into Telugu film; Congress leader announces project

A Telugu film based on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's life and political journey is in the works. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Jagga Reddy announced the project during a party workers' meeting in Sangareddy on Thursday, November 12. The film will be based on Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Sonia Gandhi's autobiography to be adapted into Telugu film

Jagga Reddy also appealed to Congress leaders and workers from the Sangareddy constituency to contribute towards the film's production, as per ANI. During the meeting, constituency Congress convenor Julakanti Anjaneyulu announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore for the project.

Jagga Reddy proposed setting up a 50-member committee to oversee the initial work on the film. He said the process would be supervised by Gandhi Bhavan Public Relations Officer Hariprasad. He also asked party workers to arrange funds and ensure that a suitable director is brought on board.

Addressing the workers, he said, "You spend on elections, right? Consider this a similar expense. Let's mobilise the budget and select a good director."

Once the preparations are complete, the team plans to invite Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud to formally launch the film's shooting.

Jagga Reddy also said copies of Sonia Gandhi's autobiography would be ordered and distributed among party workers. The aim, he said, was to help them understand her life and experiences better.

Film to cover Sonia Gandhi's personal life and political journey

According to Jagga Reddy, the proposed film will cover different phases of Sonia Gandhi's life. This will include her journey as Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law, Rajiv Gandhi's wife and the mother of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The film is also expected to portray the difficult period the family went through following the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It will explore how Sonia dealt with these tragedies, raised her children and eventually established herself in Indian politics.

Speaking about her political journey, Jagga Reddy said Sonia Gandhi had built a distinct identity in a country with diverse religions, castes and languages. "Just as deep as the ocean is, so is the political system of the Congress party. Sonia Gandhi studied those politics," he said, adding that she had enjoyed a successful political career.

He also recalled that Sonia Gandhi had never been keen on becoming Prime Minister. After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, PV Narasimha Rao became Prime Minister. Jagga Reddy said Sonia did not seek the position during that period.

He further recalled that when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power, Sonia declined the Prime Minister's post despite requests from party leaders. She instead backed Manmohan Singh for the position. Jagga Reddy described the decision as a historic moment in her political journey.

The Congress leader also credited Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi with playing a role in shaping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He added that people wanted to see a Prime Minister from the Gandhi family again and said Sonia Gandhi hoped to see Rahul Gandhi take up the country's top political position.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:

'She saw us as enemies': Sonia Gandhi recalls bitter fallout with Maneka in new memoir