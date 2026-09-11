Solomon Pappaiya, Tamil scholar and actor, dies at 90; Rajinikanth, Prabhudeva pay tribute

Solomon Pappaiya, a Tamil scholar, actor and renowned orator, has passed away at the age of 90. He breathed his last in Madurai on Friday, September 11. He was known for his contributions to Tamil literature and cinema and was remembered by his fans and members of the film fraternity following his death.

Solomon Pappaiya passes away

Solomon Pappaiya died on Friday after suffering from age-related ailments, as per ANI. Following the news of his demise, several celebrities from the film fraternity, including Prabhudeva, actor-politician Vijay and G Dhananjeyan, paid tribute to him.

Tributes pour in for Solomon Pappaiya

Indian choreographer and film director Prabhudeva remembered Solomon Pappaiya and paid tribute to him on his X handle. Sharing a picture, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Solomon Pappayya Sir. A great voice of Tamil, forever remembered."

Filmmaker G Dhananjheyan also took to his X handle and wrote,"#RIPSolomonPappaiah sir. We will miss your live & enjoyable Patti Mandrams."

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay also remembered Solomon Pappaiya and paid heartfelt tribute to the late scholar-actor. In his X post, he wrote in Tamil, which translates to English as, "Upon learning of the passing of Tamil scholar Professor Solomon Pappiah, who, through forum platforms, made the world aware of the greatness of Tamil and the way of life of Tamils, I am filled with immense sorrow and pain."

He also added, "Through his speeches infused with humor, his profound mastery of Tamil, and his ability to bring social thoughts to the people in a simple manner, Professor Solomon Pappiah not only achieved this but also transformed forums from mere pastime events into platforms that provoke thought—his contribution therein is monumental. His departure is an irreplaceable great loss to the Tamil-speaking world. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to all the family members, relatives, friends, and Tamil enthusiasts who are grieving his loss."

Actor Vijay Sethupathi also shared a picture of Solomon Pappaiya and wrote on X, "A golden era of the Tamil stage has vanished. The demise of Mr. Solomon Pappiah, who took the forum from home to home, speaking Tamil simply and beautifully to make it understood, is a great loss to Tamil and the Tamil people. His words will live on directly within Tamil. My deepest condolences to his family."

South superstar Rajinikanth wrote, "I pray to the divine that the soul of the great Tamil luminary, Professor Solomon Pappaiah, who elevated the literary forum from the realm of the educated to the common folk in a populist manner, attains peace."

Who was Solomon Pappaiya?

For the unversed, Solomon Pappaiya was an eminent Tamil scholar, cultural icon and television personality from Tamil Nadu, India. During his long academic career, Pappaiya served as a Tamil professor at The American College in Madurai for over three decades.

He also made cameo appearances in films such as Mudhalvan, Boys and Sivaji: The Boss. Notably, he was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021 for his contribution to Literature and Education.

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