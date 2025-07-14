SM Raju, stunt artist, dies during car-toppling stunt; actor Vishal promises lifelong assistance to his family Stuntman SM Raju died on Sunday while performing a car stunt on the sets of Arya's upcoming film. South's famous actor Vishal has confirmed the death and paid tribute to Raju on X.

Tamil films stunt trainer Mohanraj died while shooting a stunt scene. The deceased Mohanraj was working as a stunt coordinator for director Pa Ranjith's film Vettuvam. The shooting was going on at Alappakudi near Vizhunthamavadi village in the Kilaiyur police station area since Thursday (July 10, 2025). The stunt trainer reportedly died during a car overturning scene of this film starring actor Arya.

On Thursday, around 10.40 am, Mohanraj met with an accident during filming, after which he started having health problems. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Orathur, where doctors declared him dead. The shooting of the film has been stopped after this incident, the police are investigating the matter.

Tamil actor Vishal confirmed the news of the death on the social media platform X. This tragic incident has shaken the South film industry and many big production houses have also paid tribute to him. Also, his fans and friends have expressed grief over his demise on social media.

Vishal promises support to Raju's family

Vishal, who has worked with Raju on several projects, expressed deep grief over this loss. Vishal wrote, 'It is very difficult to digest that stunt artist Raju passed away today while performing a car flip sequence for Jamie @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjit's film. I have known Raju for so many years. He has done many risky stunts in my films again and again. He is a very brave person.' The actor also assured his support to Raju's family. He further added, 'My deepest condolences to you and may his soul rest in peace. May God give more strength to his family in this hour of grief. Not just for this tweet, but I will definitely be there for his family's future as I am from the same film industry and also thank him for his contribution to so many films. From the bottom of my heart and considering it my duty, I extend my support to him. May God bless him and the family.'

Raju was the first choice for stunts in every film

Popular stunt choreographer Silva also mourned Raju's death on Instagram. He wrote, 'One of our greatest car jumping stunt artists, SM Raju, passed away today while performing a car stunt. Our stunt union and the Indian film industry will miss him.' However, so far, actor Arya and director Pa Ranjith have not released any official statement about the incident. Raju was known for his adventurous stunts in the Kollywood industry and has been a part of many films over the years. His work was so much loved by everyone that they would pay him whatever he asked for to perform dangerous stunts in their films.

