June 6, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional Cinema
  4. Slumdog 33 Temple Road: Vijay Sethupathi looks intense in new poster; know the when is teaser releasing?

Slumdog 33 Temple Road: Vijay Sethupathi looks intense in new poster; know the when is teaser releasing?

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh's Slumdog: 33 Temple Road with Tabu. The makers released a new poster on June 5, 2026, and revealed the teaser release date and time.

New poster of Vijay Sethupathi's Slum Dog was unveiled on Friday, June 5, 2026.
New poster of Vijay Sethupathi's Slum Dog was unveiled on Friday, June 5, 2026. Image Source : Instagram/ Vijay Sethupathi
New Delhi:

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to appear in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film Slumdog: 33 Temple Road, alongside Tabu. Fans have been excited for the film, and adding to the buzz, the makers unveiled a new poster of Vijay Sethupathi from the film on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Along with the poster, they also announced the teaser release date and time. Read on to know when the film’s teaser will be releasing.

Vijay Sethupathi looks intense in new poster

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Raw streets. Real scars. Ruthless emotions. Unfolding the world of #SLUMDOG - 33 Temple Road with a STRIKING TEASER on JUNE 8th at 6 PM."

 

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi's highest rated films on IMDb: Vikram Vedha, 96, Super Deluxe and more

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section
Vijay Sethupathi Telugu Movie
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\