Slumdog 33 Temple Road: Vijay Sethupathi looks intense in new poster; know the when is teaser releasing?

New Delhi:

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to appear in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film Slumdog: 33 Temple Road, alongside Tabu. Fans have been excited for the film, and adding to the buzz, the makers unveiled a new poster of Vijay Sethupathi from the film on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Along with the poster, they also announced the teaser release date and time. Read on to know when the film’s teaser will be releasing.

Vijay Sethupathi looks intense in new poster

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Raw streets. Real scars. Ruthless emotions. Unfolding the world of #SLUMDOG - 33 Temple Road with a STRIKING TEASER on JUNE 8th at 6 PM."

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi's highest rated films on IMDb: Vikram Vedha, 96, Super Deluxe and more