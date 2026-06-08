SlumDog - 33 Temple Road teaser out: Vijay Sethupathi unleashes fury in Puri Jagannadh's revenge drama

New Delhi:

The action flick SlumDog - 33 Temple Road is slated to release this month, featuring Vijay Sethupathi as the leading man. The production house has released the teaser trailer for the movie ahead of its premiere, giving an insight into the raw story of vengeance.

It is significant to note that the film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh is also produced by him, along with Charmme Kaur and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla.

Slum Dog – 33 Temple Road teaser

A one minute fifteen seconds long teaser trailer has been released which shows Vijay Sethupathi taking matters into his own hands as he retaliates after his family members and other community members are mistreated. In his bid to save himself from any harm, the protagonist unleashes hell on the bad guys.

Watch the Slumdog 33 Temple Road teaser here:

Film is in post production phase

It was reported earlier that the shooting of the film was completed. Post-production is now underway in all language versions of the film to get ready for its grand release. A few days ago, the director took to Instagram and informed that the film is in post-production. He also uploaded images of himself posing with the music composer of the film, Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Harshavardhan has been associated with many hit films like Animal, Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, among others.

Cast of Slumdog 33 Temple Road

As per sources, Duniya Vijay will be playing the lead antagonist, whereas Tabu will be seen in an important role. Also featuring in important roles are Samyuktha, Zarina Wahab, VTV Ganesh, Brahmaji, and others.

Slumdog 33 Temple Road is expected to hit screens in June, the film will be released in five languages.

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