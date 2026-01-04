Sivakarthikeyan addresses Jana Nayagan–Parasakthi Pongal clash, says 'I was shocked'; tried to shift release Speaking at a pre-release event for Parasakthi, actor Sivakarthikeyan addressed the clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan and revealed that he was "shocked" when Vijay's film announced its January 9 release.

New Delhi:

Pongal 2026 is set to witness a box office clash between Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi. Cinema lovers will get to see two major films releasing back-to-back this week. For the unversed, Vijay’s last film before entering politics, Jana Nayagan, is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, while Parasakthi will hit theaters on January 10, 2026.

Speaking at a pre-release event for Parasakthi, actor Sivakarthikeyan addressed the clash between the two films and revealed that he was "shocked" when Vijay's film announced its January 9 release.

Sivakarthikeyan surprised by clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan

The Madharaasi actor Sivakarthikeyan explained that his film, Parasakthi, was initially scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release but was postponed to avoid clashing with Jana Nayagan, which was also slated for the same time. However, when the producers of Parasakthi hinted at Pongal release, the makers of Jana Nayagan also locked their film for the same period. He said, "I was shocked."

He further added, "I called our producer and asked if we could change our release date to avoid the clash. However, all the investors had already been informed about our Pongal release. Also, postponing it to summer 2026 would be difficult due to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections."

Sivakarthikeyan also reached out to Vijay's manager, Jagadish, to resolve this issue. He said, "I asked him, What is this, bro? Parasakthi and Jana Nayagan are releasing at the same time, and this is being promoted as Vijay sir's last film. You might not have a problem, but I will. Can you ask sir about it once?"

Vijay's manager, Jagadish, called back after speaking with Vijay. Sivakarthikeyan said, "He told me that Vijay sir believes that since it's Pongal, both films have enough space to release and will not affect each other at the box office. Sir also conveyed his best wishes for Parasakthi. So, everyone, please enjoy Jana Nayagan on January 9. We're talking about a man who has entertained us for 33 years. And on January 10, come watch Parasakthi."

Parasakthi: Cast and production details

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the Tamil film, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and others in key roles. The movie is produced by Aakash Baskaran under the banner of Dawn Pictures.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan trailer: Internet spot similarities between Vijay's film and Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari