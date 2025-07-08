Siva Shakthi Datta, veteran lyricist and MM Keeravaani's father, dies at 92, Pawan Kalyan pays tribute Veteran writer and lyricist of the Telugu industry Siva Shakthi Dutta passed away on Tuesday. He was suffering from age-related health problems.

New Delhi:

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani's father and famous lyricist and writer Siva Shakthi Datta died on Monday night at the age of 92. He was suffering from age-related health problems for a long time. His death has plunged not only Keeravaani's family but the entire South Indian film industry into mourning.

A life dedicated to literature and music

Siva Shakthi Datta was not only a lyricist, but he also made an invaluable contribution to Telugu cinema with his writing. He worked in blockbuster films like 'Bahubali', 'RRR', 'Magadheera', 'Rajanna' and 'Shriramadasu'. The songs written by Dutta had a glimpse and depth of mythology. Songs like 'Saahore Bahubali', 'Ramam Raghavam', 'Mamata Thalli' and 'Amma Avani' are still etched in the memory of the audience.

Depth in cinema from family background

Siva Shakthi Datta's family is also counted among the pillars of Indian cinema. His son MM Keeravaani, nephew SS Rajamouli and brother V Vijayendra Prasad: all three are well-known personalities in the Indian film industry. Not only this, his other son Kalyani Malik is also a musician and his niece MM Srilekha is a well-known singer and musician.

Tried his hand at direction and screenwriting too

Datta not only wrote songs, but he also showed his talent in direction and screenwriting. He directed a film like 'Chandrahas', while he also wrote the story of Nagarjuna's film 'Janaki Ramudu'. A beautiful blend of Indian culture, tradition and emotions is seen in his writing.

Pawan Kalyan pays tribute

A wave of mourning ran from the Telugu film industry to the political corridors. Actor and leader Pawan Kalyan paid tribute on social media and wrote, 'Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Shri Siva Shakthi Datta ji. He was a true lover of art and literature. A wonderful amalgamation of Sanskrit and Telugu is seen in his songs. My heartfelt condolences are with Keeravaani Garu and his family.'

Also Read: Saiyaara Trailer out now: Ahaan Panday as Krrish Kapoor looks competent, Aneet Padda shows range | Watch