Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's film termed as 'best romantic film'

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer romantic drama is enjoying a dream run at the box office. Sita Ramam clashed with Nandamuri Kalyanram's film Bimbisara and both have managed to rake in moolah. The film's production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared that the Day 3 collections are showing steady growth. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sita Raman opened to decent numbers.

Sita Ramam Box Office Report

Director Hanu Raghavapudi’s 'Sita Ramam' hit the theatres on August 5 and received a positive response at the box office. Reportedly, the film opened to Rs 5.25 crore gross on its first day at the box office. On its second day, the love drama witnessed a slight dip, collecting Rs 4.50 crore gross.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, took to Twitter to reveal that the film did phenomenal business on its third day. "Day 2 stronger than day 1 . Day 3 stronger than day 2. Our strength is your love. Which is only growing," the production house wrote.

Updating about its USA collection, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "#SitaRamam is a Half-million dollar $ baby in USA now. Timeless Blockbuster in Every sense with huge applause from Movie lovers."

Bala also pointed out that the Telugu version of Sita Ramam is doing well in Singapore, too. "#SitaRamam Telugu is doing well in Singapore. Tamil version releasing today," he wrote.

About Sita Raman

'Sita Ramam' is a Telugu-language romantic film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sachin Khedekar and Sumanth. Set in the 60s and 80's, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer highlights the crucial events in the love story. An orphan soldier Lieutenant Ram's life changes when he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. He meets her and love blossoms. When he comes back to his camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita which doesn't reach her. Twenty years later, actors Rashmi Mandanna and Tharun Bhascker are given the task of giving the letter to Sita. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Nagarjuna reviews Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer, praises son Naga Chaitanya

The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

