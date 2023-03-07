Singer Badal Bhardwaj to sing and act in upcoming regional film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Singer Badal Bhardwaj

After creating waves in multiple music videos, Badal Bhardwaj is all set to star and act in an upcoming regional film. He will play the lead role in the film by one of the leading regional theaters in the country. While details about the film are kept under wraps, the reports claim that Badal Bhardwaj has recorded the song for his film at Shreyon Studio in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh and will start shooting for the film soon.

When asked why he chose to go for regional cinema, unlike other singers and actors, Badal said, “Lately, regional cinema is making some quality content, and thus the demand for it is increasing. In fact, I feel proud to be a part of the regional film industry and to make my film debut. A journey through regional cinema will be worth it."

Badal Bhardwaj has earlier appeared as a singer and actor in music videos like Love Ki Gallery, Photoshoot, Yaara Mere Yaara, Piya and most popular regional song DJ Pe Naachega Sara Mohalla (Bhai-Bhai). He is also famous on social media for his singing and content-creation.

Badal has also starred in another regional short film titled Bhumka. It released on MX Player and was directed by his brother Sagar Bhardwaj. The film was based on awareness of Covid vaccination.

