Simbu flies father T Rajender to USA for 60-day advanced medical treatment, deets inside

Simbu aka Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar's father T Rajendar, who is a filmmaker and actor, is said to be suffering from health concerns and has been flown to the USA for advanced treatment. The veteran Tamil film personality is said to be suffering from a stomach ailment which resulted in checkups in Chennai and Singapore. But, the family has decided to go ahead with the treatment in the USA. As per the report, Rajender has been flown abroad so that his condition can be looked into the international health experts.

T Rajender receives preliminary treatment in India

T Rajendar, was hospitalised last month after suffering chest pain. Then, Simbu released a statement that the family will be flying abroad for TR's advanced treatment. However, he did not specify when the travel is planned for.

Upon initial checkup, doctors in Chennai detected bleeding in his stomach and advised advanced medical treatment. First, the family planned to get Rajender treated in Singapore but later the plans changed and now the family is in the USA for the necessary help and care for the filmmaker. Recent reports suggest that Simbu has already left for the US and made arrangements for his father's treatment.

Rajender to be hospitalised for 60 days

Rajender will be under medical supervision for more than 60 days in the USA. he is going to be treated by the experts at Brooklyn Hospital. The treatment duration is planned for around 60 days. The legendary filmmaker is expected to meet the press before his journey.

