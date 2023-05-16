Shane Nigam-Sreenath Bhasi row: Police say 'book those behind influx of drugs into Malayalam film industry'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ Shane Nigam-Sreenath Bhasi

Shane Nigam-Sreenath Bhasi row: After major stakeholders in the Malayalam film industry expressed deep concern at the influx of drugs in the industry, the Kerala Police has decided to firmly go after the lawbreakers. Kochi being the headquarters of Malayalam film industry, Kochi City Police Commissioner K.Sethuraman said: "We know who are those in the industry who are into this and the problem is that we just cannot go and take them into custody. It can be done when they use it or are in possession of it. Generally, they are supplied these by their close aides. If not today, tomorrow we will bring to book those who do this."

According to IANS, he further pointed out that those who matter in the industry, cutting across various segments, are all with them to root out this menace. "The present giants in the industry did not reach this level by using drugs. We will clean up the industry and shadow police are on their job and are at shooting locations," added Sethuraman.

Last month, a few top Malayalam film bodies openly admitted that there is an influx of the use of drugs in the industry and they will approach the state government for a proper probe. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers Association jointly issued a ban of popular Malayalam actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi after repeated complaints of 'bad behaviour.' "These two do not honour their agreements and arrive late on the sets. Their behaviour has become intolerable and has become a pain for fellow actors and others and hence we have no other way but to announce that we will, from now on, not cooperate with these two."

And quick to react was State Minister of Culture and Films Saji Cherian while expressing deep shock said the government will seriously look into issues and promised to hold a conclave by inviting all the stake holders in the film industry to discuss this menace.

