Shakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first look as enchantress in white is OUT

Based on popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written & directed by Gunasekhar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first look poster from her upcoming mythology-based love saga 'Shakuntalam' is out now. Dressed in white, fairy-like attire, Samantha's first look from the film is no lesser than a beautiful painting. The actress looks ethereal in a white ensemble adorned with red flowers. Unveiling the poster, Samantha wrote, "Presenting.. Nature's beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. 'Shakuntala' from #Shaakuntalam." What shows her as an enchantress, has Samantha sitting on a rock, as she is surrounded by peacocks, deers, swans, and butterflies.

The first look caters to one of Samantha's best looks, giving a glimpse at the type of role she will play in the film. Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will reprise King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will play Prince Bharata.

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh will appear as King Asura, while other prominent actors will play important roles in the mythological movie. Being it Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first pan-India movie, all hopes are pinned on this visually creative mythological drama.

The filming of 'Shaakuntalam' was completed a long time ago, and now the post-production work is underway. Neelima Guna is the producer, Mani Sharma is the composer, and 'Dil' Raju is the presenter.

Apart from this, Samantha will soon join the next schedule of shooting for her upcoming movie 'Yashoda', which will also have Varalaxmi Sharathkumar in a lead role. Billed as a woman-oriented movie, the film is directed by Hari and Harish.

