Shaji Kumar, Malayalam cinematographer known for Mohanlal's Thudarum, dies; Prithviraj Sukumaran pays tribute

Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar, best known for his work in films such as Pulimurugan, Thudarum and Bandra, has passed away at the age of 57. His demise has left the film fraternity in shock, with several actors and political leaders paying tribute to him. He is survived by his wife, Smitha, and their sons, Aryan and Sooryan.

Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar dies at 57

According to PTI, Shaji Kumar was in Alappuzha shooting an upcoming film starring Dileep when he started feeling unwell in his hotel room on Saturday night. He informed the film's director, Ullas Krishna, about his discomfort and was initially taken to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital.

Although his condition improved after admission and he was able to speak normally, his health reportedly deteriorated again on Sunday night

Tributes pour in for Shaji Kumar

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute to him on Instagram, remembering his contribution to his journey in cinema. Sharing a note, he wrote, "Rest in peace Shaji cheta! You will always be a big part of my journey in cinema. Thank you for the visuals, the memories and the lessons!" Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN)Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute to Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan also took to X to mourn his demise. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Through his exceptional lens, he brought visual magic to blockbusters like 'Thudarum', 'Pulimurugan' and 'Naran'. His sudden demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues."

Shaji Kumar's film career

Over the years, Kumar established himself as a recognised cinematographer in Malayalam cinema, working on several successful films. He started his career when film cameras were still widely used and gained recognition for his understanding of lighting, colours and camera framing.

During his career, he worked with several noted directors, including Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, V M Vinu, M Padmakumar and Vaishakh. He also joined hands with a younger generation of filmmakers, including Tharun Moorthy.

Among his recent works were Mohanlal's Athimanoharam, directed by Tharun Moorthy, and Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban.

(With PTI inputs)

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