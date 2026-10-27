Shah Rukh Khan's King poster draws comparisons with Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Raging Fire

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new poster for King has drawn comparisons with the promotional artwork for Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Chinese actor Donnie Yen's 2021 film Raging Fire. The three posters share several visual elements, including a weapon in the lead actor’s hand, a stern expression, a backdrop engulfed in flames and a man walking towards the camera.

Released on October 27, the King poster shows Shah Rukh with grey hair, a beard and a rugged look. Wearing a distressed leather jacket, he holds a gun with a red rose between his teeth. A burning aircraft can be seen behind him as he walks forward with a serious expression.

The similarities have caught the attention of social media users, who have compared the image with the poster of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring Ranveer against a fiery backdrop with a weapon in hand. Some have also pointed to Raging Fire, which features Donnie Yen in an intense action-film setting.

Watch the poster here:

What the three posters have in common

Beyond the fire and smoke in the background, the posters share a similar visual setup. The lead actors are shown holding weapons, with stern expressions and their bodies positioned as if walking towards the viewer. The burning surroundings add to the sense of danger and conflict.

These elements are familiar in action-film promotions, where a character’s appearance and the setting often establish the tone before audiences know much about the story. However, the similarities in the posters do not, by themselves, establish that one film has copied another.

More about King

SRK was last seen in Dunki, Jawan and Pathaan. All three films were successful at the box office and were released in 2023. Now he will next be seen in King.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan and marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor, among others.

King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. Its latest poster has offered another glimpse of Shah Rukh's look in the action drama, while prompting comparisons with the promotional visuals of other films.

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Rose between his teeth, salt-and-pepper hair: Shah Rukh Khan's new King poster comes with a message