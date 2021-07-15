Shaakuntalam: Allu Arjun announces daughter Arha to make acting debut with Samantha Akkineni

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLU ARJUN Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha to make debut

Allu Arjun on Thursday announced that his daughter Allu Arha will be making her acting debut with Samantha Akkineni's upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. Arha will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharat in the film. The period film is directed by Gunasekhar. In his note, Allu Arjun also thanked Gunasekhar and producer Neelima for launching his daughter.

Interestingly, Allu Arha is the fourth generation actor from the Allu family after great grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah, grandfather Allu Aravind and her father Allu Arjun. The actor in his post mentioned it is a proud moment for the family.

He wrote, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut (sic)."

Sharing his excitement about Arha working with Samantha, the actor wrote about his experience of working with the actress too. "I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam (sic)," he added in a separate tweet.

The Shaakuntalam team welcomed baby Arha with a special poster. Thanking Allu Arjun, director Gunasekhar tweeted, "Thank you Bunny @alluarjun by giving us your daughter to be our ‘Prince Bharata’ once again you have proven how much you love and respect our culture, heritage and our history..thank you for your support and encouragement. It means a lot to us."

For the unversed, Samantha's upcoming film is a mythological drama "Shaakuntalam" opposite Malayalam actor Dev Mohan. The film revolves around the epic love story of King Dushyanta and Shakuntala. Actor Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Aditi Balan, Ally Arha and Mohan Babu in supporting roles.