Senior Kannada filmmaker Nagesh Babu dies at 82

Image Source : TWITTER Nagesh Babu breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru

South director Nagesh Babu who worked in Kannada film industry has passed away due to age-related issues. The filmmaker who was 82 years of age breathed his last in Bengaluru at a private hospital on 6 October, Tuesday. He is survived by his wife Shyamala and their three children.

Nagesh Babu hailed from Mandya and was a graduate in science and was a holder of B.Sc degree. Even though he was doing well in his educational career, the director chose to step into the entertainment industry and try his luck in films due to his passion for movies.

In the year 1956, Nagesh Babu moved to Chennai to start working in film fraternity. His first project as an assistant director was the movie Premada Puthri which released in 1957. He even assisted in films like Bettada Kalla and Prathima. Apart from that, Babu worked for Tulu film Koti Chennaiah as a technical assistant. However, before properly starting his career as a director, Nagesh Babu also wrote dialogues for films like Thoogudeepa and Nanna Karthavya. Later, in 1970, the filmmaker finally made his debut with his film Anireekshitha, which was also produced by him.

Anireekshitha which was inspired by the works of Krishnamurthy Puranik had its songs composed by popular music director Vijay Bhaskar. After his debut in the industry as a mainstream director, Nagesh Babu set up a studio in Bengaluru named Pragathi Studio. He established the studio in order to start teaching still photography along with his brother Ashwath Narayan. Much later Pragathi Studio went on to gain recognition for its contribution to the department of still photography for over 350 films.

After the news of his sad demise started doing rounds of the internet, several celebrities offered their condolences on social media for the late director.

