Sekhar Kammula's 'Kuberaa' pre-release event rescheduled due to Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad The makers of Dhanush's starrer 'Kuberaa' have rescheduled the pre-release event in respect of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. The pre-release event was scheduled to be held on Friday, June 13, 2025.

New Delhi:

The makers of the social thriller 'Kuberaa' have postponed the pre-release event of Dhanush's starrer after the tragic Air India plane crash took place on Thursday, in Ahmedabad. This move comes as a mark of respect following the plane crash. Read further to know Kuberaa's new pre-release event date.

The pan-India film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and features Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. It follows the story of a beggar who transforms, exploring themes of greed, morality and ambition. For those who don't know, the film 'Kuberaa' is slated to hit the silver screens worldwide on June 20, 2025.

Kuberaa pre-release event postponed

Taking to the Instagram handle, the makers shared a joint post and informed that the pre-release event of 'Kuberaa' has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 15, 2025, in respect of the tragic plane crash. The caption of the post reads, "As a mark of respect for the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, the pre-release event of #Kuberaa has been rescheduled to June 15th (Sunday) at the same venue and time. All existing passes remain valid. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Team #ShreyasMedia."

Check the post below:

On Thursday, the makers of the film also offered heartfelt condolences on the official X handle and wrote, "The pre-release event of Kuberaa, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed in light of the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families."

Earlier on Monday, the song launch event of Dhanush's starrer social thriller film 'Kuberaa' was held in Mumbai. The cast of this film, including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Jim Sarbh, were also present there. The film's director, Sekhar Kammula, also attended the event.

Also Read: Sunjay Kapur's tweet 'Your time on Earth is limited' goes viral after his sudden demise