Screenwriter John Paul passes away at 72

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DEEPBRINGSOUT Screenwriter John Paul was undergoing treatment for health-related issues

Renowned screenwriter John Paul who worked in Malayalam cinema and had written nearly 100 films passed away on Saturday (April 23). He is best known for his work in 1980s and early 1990s. He was 72. Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment for health-related issues in a private hospital in Kochi. As per the reports the veteran writer was being shifted from one hospital to another for treatment regarding breathing difficulties for about two months.

Recently, his friends from the industry and well-wishers took to social media to raise funds for his treatment. The Kerala Government had then allotted funds for his medical treatment which amounted up to 2 lakh Rs.

His ardent followers paid tribute to the late artist on social media platforms:

Puthusery was instrumental in bringing Bharathan behind the camera as a director in the films such as Arorumariyathe, Yathra, Ormakkayi, Sandhya Mayangum Neram, Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Kathodu Kathoram, and Utsavapittennu. John Paul was the founder general secretary for MACTA, an association for film technicians. In 2017 he acted in film c/o sairabanu along with Manju Warrier. He was also seen in prominent role in Gangster, opposite Mammootty.

His most notable works include ‘Chamaram’, ‘Marmaram’, ‘Vida Parayum Munpe’, ‘Kathayariyathe’, ‘Asthram’, Yathra’, ‘Purappadu’, ‘Orukkam’, ‘Randam Varavu’, ‘Chamayam’, ‘Aksharam’, ‘Kattathe Kilikkoodu’ and ‘Vellathooval’.