Scene X Review: What are audiences saying about Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen's film?

Suriya is back on the big screen with Scene, a cop drama that has arrived in theatres just ahead of Diwali. Directed by Jithu Mahadevan, the Tamil film also features Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in important roles. The release comes after Suriya delivered two successes with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, raising expectations around his latest outing. Cinephiles are sharing their opinion of the film on X (formerly Twitter).

Suriya's Scene X Review

Scene has also generated curiosity because of the names associated with it. Jithu Mahadevan, who previously directed the Malayalam hits Romancham and Aavesham, makes his Tamil directorial debut with Scene. The filmmaker's earlier work has built an audience for his style of storytelling, and viewers will now get to see what he brings to Tamil cinema.

A user on X wrote, "Hearing all positive reviews for #SceneMovie #JithuMadhavan and Sushin shyam delivered another entertainer. #Suriya."

Another shared mediocre views and penned, "#SceneMovie It is an innovative attempt with a fun first half. Naslen steals the show with his intro, face-off and climax moment Suriya is excellent, while Nazriya impresses. Weak investigation and a thin second half hold it back 2.75/5."

A third user quipped, "#Scene what a film man Crime Elevation Comedy Suspense Music Directions and actors anni top notch After long time every aspect lo satisfied aina cinema idhi. Loved it myan."

A fourth user wrote, "Scene comedy+ Action Unexpected Cameo #SceneDiwali #SceneMovie #SceneReview."

Here are some other posts:

More about Scene

Scene marks Naslen's debut in Tamil cinema. The Malayalam actor takes on the role of the film's chief antagonist, sharing screen space with Suriya. Nazriya Nazim, meanwhile, returns to Tamil films after a gap of 12 years. Her last Tamil outing was Anis' 2014 romantic film Thirumanam Enum Nikkah.

The film also brings Jithu Mahadevan into the Tamil film industry as a director. He is best known for Aavesham, the 2024 Malayalam action comedy starring Fahadh Faasil, and the horror comedy Romancham. With Suriya leading the cast and Nazriya and Naslen joining him, Scene brings together talent from both Tamil and Malayalam cinema.

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