Scene box office collection Day 1: How much did Suriya and Jithu Madhavan's film earn on opening day?

Suriya's latest Tamil cop drama, Scene, arrived in theatres on Friday, November 6, 2026, amid strong buzz. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in key roles. It has been drawing attention from moviegoers, with several viewers taking to social media to share their reactions and praise the film.

Scene has also witnessed a promising start at the Indian box office. Here's a look at how much it collected on its opening day.

Scene box office collection Day 1

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Suriya's Scene has earned Rs 10.73 crore across 4,355 shows in India. The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 51.50 per cent, with morning shows registering 52.38 per cent and evening shows recording 50.62 per cent.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 51.5 per cent across major regions, with Pondicherry leading the charts at 69 per cent. As of 5 pm on November 6, Scene had grossed Rs 12.66 crore in India. However, its final opening-day collection figures are yet to be reported.

According to Sacnilk, the Tamil version of Suriya's Scene has earned Rs 9.12 crore on Day 1, with 3,468 shows and an occupancy of 48.1%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version has collected Rs 1.61 crore across 887 shows, recording an occupancy of 37.1%.

Scene X review

Fans who have watched the film Scene on its first day have shared their reactions on platform X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, "Hearing all positive reviews for #SceneMovie #JithuMadhavan and Sushin shyam delivered another entertainer. #Suriya."

Another added, "Scene comedy+ Action Unexpected Cameo #SceneDiwali #SceneMovie #SceneReview."

One user pointed out some flaws in the film and gave 2.75 stars out of 5. His X post read, "#SceneMovie It is an innovative attempt with a fun first half. Naslen steals the show with his intro, face-off and climax moment Suriya is excellent, while Nazriya impresses. Weak investigation and a thin second half hold it back 2.75/5."

Scene: Cast and production details

Besides Suriya, the film stars Nazriya Nazim, Anandraj, Lal, Raj Priyan and others. Scene is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the production banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. Sushin Shyam has composed the music for the film, with the editing done by Ajmal Sabu. Vineeth Augustian serves as the director of photography.

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Scene X Review: What are audiences saying about Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen's film?