Sarvam Maya X review: Is Nivin Pauly’s horror comedy the comeback fans were waiting for? Nivin Pauly's comeback was something that all Malayalis wanted. It finally happened at the end of 2025. Now let's see what X users have to say about Sarvam Maya.

Nivin Pauly is an actor whom Malayalis have always adored. An actor without critics, as Vineeth said, this long wait for the success of a Nivin Pauly film was proof that somewhere in the corner of the mind, Malayalis loved Nivin very much. Now, Nivin's horror comedy film Sarvam Maya has also given another reason to Malayalam movie fans to celebrate.

Initial reactions to the film are out, and it seems like the actor and the filmmakers have been able to impress X users. However, there are also several social media users who think otherwise.

Sarvam Maya plot: What the Nivin Pauly film is about

Sarvam Maya revolves around A young Hindu priest, who has been leading a life of peace and simplicity. But t all changes when he comes face to face with a ghost. At the start, he treats it as a small and unusual event, but it soon leads to his life becoming a tough and reflective experience.

Throughout this process, his beliefs are shattered and he even starts wondering what the purpose of his life is. This experience makes him question all that he has considered to be true throughout his life. He soon realises that there was a small overlap between his belief, fear and truth that he had not been made aware of.

Sarvam Maya X review: What early reactions say

A X user took to his profile and reviewed Sarvam Maya. '#SarvamMaya - Neat One. An Average First Half Followed By a Good Second Half. First Half Were Little Slow But Matched in Second Half. @riyashibu_ Is The Back Bone of The Film. Loved Her Debut Performance. #NivinPauly Back after in a Good Role with His Charm,' read his caption.

Another X post read, '#SarvamMaya – A perfect family entertainer with an ample dose of feel-good moments, comedy, and emotional elements. #NivinPauly is back in a role where audiences love to see him. The technical aspects are spot on for the genre, and the music and background score suit the mood of the film perfectly. A film clearly targeted at family audiences for this festival season. A sure winner'.

Let's have a look at some other X reactions here:

Sarvam Maya cast, director and budget details

For the unversed, Sarvam Maya is a horror-comedy film directed by Sathyan Anthikad's son Akhil Sathyan. It stars Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. Reportedly, the movie has been made with a budget of just Rs 5 crore. Now it remains to see how the Malayalam movie performs at the box office.

