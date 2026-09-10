Sardar 2 X review is out; here's how internet users are reacting to Karthi's Tamil sci-fi thriller

Karthi's Tamil sci-fi thriller Sardar 2 was released in theatres on Thursday, September 10, clashing with the sports drama Mandaadi. There was strong buzz among Karthi’s fans ahead of the film’s release, and those who watched it on the opening day have shared their views on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

Directed by PS Mithran, the film features Karthi in dual roles as a father and son and also stars Malavika Mohanan, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu in key roles. Find out whether the film is worth your time by reading X reactions from viewers here.

Sardar 2 X review

So far, the second instalment of the 2022 film Sardar, Sardar 2, has received mixed reactions from moviegoers. Some sections of the audience have praised Karthi for his performance, with many calling the first half of the film "engaging". Some users also praised SJ Suryah for his "whistle-worthy mass moments".

One X user wrote, "#Sardar2 – 3.5/5 Superb first half & engaging moments! @Karthi_Offl steals the show in both roles, while @iam_SJSuryah brings the whistle-worthy mass moments! Interval & SJS vs Sardar scenes. Overall, a decent and enjoyable watch! (sic)."

Another user added, "#Sardar2 is a proper feast for the action film lovers. A great first half followed by good second half. #Karthi shines as usual (sic)."

One X post, written in Tamil, loosely translates to, "The first half is interesting. They’ve messed up the BGM and making, though. SJ Suryah’s flashback connection. Waiting for the second half."

However, some users also pointed out flaws in the film, with some calling it a "cliched spy thriller". One X user wrote, “#Sardar2 is yet another cliched spy thriller built around the same old missions and predictable formula. Nothing new or exciting to offer. PS: I didn’t even like the first part (sic)."

Sardar 2: Cast and production details

Besides Karthi, Sardar 2 also features SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan and others. The film is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena, with A Venkatesh serving as co-producer under the banners of Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

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Sardar 2 teaser out, Karthi returns as father-son duo for a tougher spy mission; SJ Suryah impresses