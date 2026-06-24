Sardar 2 release date out: Here's when Karthi and Yogi Babu's film hit theatres worldwide

New Delhi:

PS Mithran's film Sardar 2 has finally got its release date. Starring Karthi and Yogi Babu, the sequel to the 2022 thriller Sardar is set to hit theatres on September 10, 2026. The film will see a box office clash with Rahmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's film Ranabaali, which is releasing in the same week.

Sardar 2 is written by Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi, with Nambi credited for the screenplay. The film is produced under Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

Karthi's Sardar 2 release date out

Taking to social media, Karthi shared a motion poster giving a glimpse of Sardar 2 and announced that the film will hit theatres worldwide on September 10. He wrote, "#Sardar2 ARRIVES…Worldwide in theatres on September 10!" Take a look below:

The motion poster opens with an explosion in the background as Karthi stands at the centre of the action, holding a shotgun. The dark-themed poster will later include the film's title and crew details.

Social media users and Karthi fans have expressed excitement over the announcement of the film's release date. One user commented, "WAITING FOR SARDAR 2." Another added, "Agent Sardar is arriving." Another Instagram user wrote, "Finally, Bose is back." So far, the post has garnered over 119K likes and more than 500 comments.

About Sardar 2: Who all are in the cast?

Apart from Karthi and Yogi Babu, the film features Rajisha Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.

Sardar box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the 2022 Tamil film Sardar grossed Rs 84.50 crore in India, while its net India collection stands at Rs 54.99 crore. The film also earned Rs 20 crore from overseas markets.

Karthi's Sardar 2 to clash with Rashmika-Vijay's Ranabaali

As per the release date announcement, Karthi’s Sardar 2 will witness a box office clash with Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali. For the unversed, Ranabaali will release one day after Sardar 2, on September 11, 2026. Notably, both films will arrive in theatres after Yash's Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, which is scheduled to release on August 26, 2026.

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