Sapna Choudhary's car meets with an accident in Gurugram, Haryanvi dancer narrowly escapes

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary experienced a near-death incident when her car met with an accident in Gurugram. The dancer-singer was returning from her shopping spree when her car witnessed a major hit from behind at Hero Honda Chowk in the city. While the actress is fine and escaped the terrible accident, her car has suffered badly. There has been significant damage to the car from the front as well as the backside. Even though Sapna has suffered a lot, she hasn’t filed any complaint yet.

According to the Badshahpur Police Station, the Sapna Choudhary hasn’t filed any complaint about the accident with them. The accident happened on late Thursday night. It is also said that the car that hit Sapna’s car badly also escaped soon after the accident which is the reason that the number of the car couldn’t be identified. The officers claimed that once the FIT has been filed, they will look into the matter and take actions accordingly.

Sapna Choudhary is a known face in the world of entertainment. She rose to fame after her stint in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. Her friendship with TV actress Hina Khan as well as her fights with other contestants became a topic of discussion for many. Soon after getting evicted from the reality show, Sapna underwent a drastic makeover. From a Haryanvi girl-next-door, she transformed into a glam diva.

Talking about the work front, Sapna had also made her debut in the world of acting after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. The actress was seen in the Bollywood films Dosto Ke Side Effects, Journey of Bhangover and Nanu Ki Janu. Apart from this, Sapna sings songs in Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Hindi. Her songs have all become hits. She also continues to perform dance numbers. The videos of her dance performance go viral on social media within a couple of hours.

