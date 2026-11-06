Sandiyar first look out: Kamal Haasan sports a rugged look with a gun in hand in SU Arun Kumar's action drama

The upcoming film starring veteran actor Kamal Haasan and directed by SU Arun Kumar has finally got its title. The makers have named the film Sandiyar and also unveiled its first-look poster. The announcement came as a treat for Kamal Haasan's fans, a day before his birthday. The actor will turn 72 on November 7, 2026.

Sandiyar first look out: Kamal Haasan sports a rugged look with a gun in hand

Sandiyar is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote on X, "SANDIYAR." Take a look:

Talking about the film's technical team, music composer Anirudh Ravichander has come on board to compose the music, while the acclaimed action choreography duo Anbariv will design the action sequences.

The technical crew also includes Sunil KS as the Director of Photography, CS Balachander as the Production Designer and Amritha Ram as the Costume Designer.

The film marks the first collaboration between Kamal Haasan and SU Arun Kumar, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. While the title and first-look poster have been revealed, further details about the film, including its storyline and release date, are yet to be announced.

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