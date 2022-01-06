Samantha sweats hard during rehearsals to perfect sensuous Pushpa song 'Oo Antava' dance steps | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha's dance rehearsals a proof of her hard work

After her divorce announcement with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha recently featured in the special song sequence Oo Antava in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Her sensuous dance moves and chemistry with Allu Arjun became the highlight and the song has become a huge hit. A BTS clip shows how hard Samantha worked to perfect her dance moves in the song, given the fact that it was her first ever attempt at an 'item song' in a movie.

A YouTube video shows Samantha working with the team of choreographers to learn the intricate moves in the song. During rehearsals Samantha wears a grey coloured sports bralette and leggings while at another instance, she trains in a black sports bra and white shorts. The rehersal video will surely leave you amazed at the hard work the team put in to make the song work. Oo Antava song has been made by the hit composer Devi Sri Prasad became an instant fan-favourite for it's groovy beats. Take a look.

There are also rumours that Samantha will be working on a Bollywood project under Taapsee Pannu's banner Outsider Films, however an official announcement is awaited in this regard. Samantha has been earning praise for her role in debut web series The Family Man 2 and there is huge speculation around her Bollywood plans.

Meanwhile, the U-Turn actress will be seen in films Shakunthalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Pushpa has been earning huge money at the box office across India and even abroad. It's Hindi version alone has earned Rs 70.44 crore since release on Dec 17 despite Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83 playing in cinemas alongside it.