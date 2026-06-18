Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Tirumala temple with husband Raj Nidimoru ahead of Maa Inti Bangaaram release

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, releases on June 19. Ahead of the same, the actress visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple to seek blessings for the film. She was accompanied by her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, as well as director BV Nandini Reddy.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old actress was in the news after she met former actor and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in Chennai ahead of her film's release.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Tirumala temple with Raj Nidimoru

Photos and videos from the temple show Samantha, Raj and Reddy taking part in the darshan rituals a day before the film's theatrical release. The visit comes at an important moment for Samantha, as Maa Inti Bangaaram sees her leading a full-fledged action entertainer after Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in 2023.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new wedding photo with Raj Nidimoru goes viral | See here

Samantha's husband Raj Nidimoru has written the script of Maa Inti Bangaaram

Directed by Nandini Reddy, with Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha appears to be taking that journey a step further, headlining a film packed with high-octane action and intense combat sequences after films such as The Family Man 2, Yashoda and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru has not only produced and created Maa Inti Bangaaram but has also co-written its script. The filmmaker and Samantha have previously collaborated on projects such as The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha and Raj got married in December 2025

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended only by their families and a close circle of friends on December 1, 2025. The couple got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, choosing to follow the traditional Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual.

The ceremony is rooted in ancient yogic practices and is believed to foster a bond that extends beyond the emotional and physical aspects of a relationship. Usually conducted at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select spiritual venues, the ritual is said to purify the five elements within the couple while blessing their union with balance, prosperity and spiritual harmony as they begin their journey together.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds husband Raj Nidimoru's hand tightly in new wedding photo; inside pics go viral