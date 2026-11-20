Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have embraced parenthood as they welcome a baby boy. The couple has named their son Dev Nidimoru. While the name itself suggests a divine connection, let's understand the spiritual meaning behind it.

Samantha, Raj name son Dev: Know the meaning

Dev is a Sanskrit-origin name that means God, divine being, deity or someone celestial. Strong spiritual meaning. In Indian languages, Dev is also associated with divinity, goodness and auspiciousness.

In the context of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's son, Dev is a short, timeless Indian name that carries a sense of divinity and blessing. It can also be interpreted as a name wishing the child a life filled with divine grace and blessings.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru welcome baby boy

Samantha shared the happy news on social media, posting a heartwarming picture of her newborn's tiny fingers wrapped around hers. The actress also revealed her son's name and date of birth in the caption accompanying the photograph. “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026 The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj,” she wrote.

Several celebrities from the film industry took to the comments section of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post to congratulate the couple. Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh were among those who reacted with red heart and evil eye emojis.

Vicky Kaushal extended his wishes, writing, "God bless. Congratulations." Bhumi Pednekar also congratulated the new parents, commenting, "Congratulations @samantharuthprabhuoffl @rajnidimoru so happy for you both." Athiya Shetty, meanwhile, dropped red heart emojis.

Several other celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Atlee Kumar, Vignesh Shivan and Shahid Kapoor, liked Samantha's announcement. The post received an overwhelming response, crossing 2 million likes on Instagram within an hour of being shared.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's relationship

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, located inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The ceremony was attended by their close family members and friends.

The two first collaborated on The Family Man 2, in which Samantha portrayed Raji. They went on to work together on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Maa Inti Bangaaram. Their relationship came into the public eye before they decided to get married.

Samantha announced her pregnancy in June 2026. She had also indicated that she would take a break from acting after the release of Maa Inti Bangaaram before returning to work.

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