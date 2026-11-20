Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru welcomed their baby boy, Dev, on November 19. Soon after the announcement, celebrities including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and others showered the couple with love and congratulatory wishes.

Celebs congratulate Samantha and Raj on becoming parents

Among the first celebrities to react were Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh, who dropped red heart emojis in the comments section of Samantha's post. Vicky Kaushal commented, "God bless. Congratulations." Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday reacted to the post with red heart and evil eye emojis.

Athiya Shetty dropped red heart emojis, while Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations @samantharuthprabhuoffl @rajnidimoru so happy for you both."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU)Celebs congratulate Samantha and Raj on becoming parents.

Meanwhile, celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Atlee Kumar, Vignesh Shivan and Shahid Kapoor, among others, liked the post. Within an hour of the announcement, the post had already garnered over 2 million likes on Instagram. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU)Screengrab taken from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru welcome baby boy

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Samantha shared an adorable picture of her and Raj's hands holding their newborn son's tiny hand. Along with the announcement, the couple also revealed their son's name as Dev Nidimoru. They captioned the post as, "Our beautiful baby boy. DEV NIDIMORU. 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj (sic)." Take a look:

Earlier on Wednesday, the couple organised a traditional baby shower ceremony attended by close friends and family. In the pictures, Samantha was seen seeking blessings from her family during the intimate celebration.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha captioned the post, "Us," along with a white heart emoji.

More about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

For the unversed, Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The two first collaborated on the second season of Prime Video's hit show The Family Man and later reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny and Maa Inti Bangaaram. Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru confirmed a sequel to Maa Inti Bangaram during the film's success meet in June 2026. The Telugu film can be streamed on JioHotstar.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru welcome baby boy; reveal newborn son's name