Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Dev Nidimoru. The actress shared the happy news on social media with a picture of her newborn son's tiny fingers wrapped around hers. A few days before she welcomed her son on November 19, the Maa Inti Bangaaram actress dropped an adorable photo, asking her fans to consider it her "maternity shoot".

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted about her 'maternity shoot'

In a photo shared on November 9, Samantha was seen lying down on her couch, looking slightly exhausted as she cradled her baby bump. She wore a kurta, pants and a pair of sunnies for her look. Known for her wit, Samantha playfully wrote, "Consider this my maternity shoot." Take a look:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru announce baby's name

On November 20, Samantha announced she welcomed a baby boy and revealed his name, Dev Nidimoru, and date of birth in the caption accompanying the photograph. She wrote, “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj."

Several celebrities congratulated the couple on the new arrival. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar were among those who sent their wishes. Fans also flooded the announcement with congratulatory messages.

A few days before the birth, the couple hosted a traditional ceremony at their home to seek blessings for the mother and child. The intimate gathering took place on November 17 and was attended by close family members.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's relationship

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends.

The two first worked together on The Family Man 2, in which Samantha played Raji. They later collaborated on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Maa Inti Bangaaram. Their relationship became public before they decided to get married.

Samantha announced her pregnancy in June 2026. She had also spoken about taking a break from acting after completing Maa Inti Bangaaram to focus on motherhood, before returning to work.

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