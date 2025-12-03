Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds husband Raj Nidimoru's hand tightly in new wedding photo; inside pics go viral A new photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu holding husband Raj Nidimoru’s hand tightly has gone viral, giving fans another glimpse into their intimate wedding celebrations. The couple got married on December 1, 2025.

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru surprised everyone on Monday morning, December 1, by sharing photos from their intimate wedding ceremony. Soon after, more photos from their big day emerged.

Two days after the wedding, family members and close friends of the couple, who attended the wedding, posted dreamy photos of Samantha and Raj as husband and wife from their wedding day. One of them has the Oh! Baby actress holding Raj's hand tightly after the ceremony.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's new wedding pics go viral

In one of the photos doing the rounds on the Internet, Samantha is seen holding Raj's hand while posing with their guests after the wedding ceremony. Several other photos show the actress smiling ear-to-ear after getting married. Some of her solo portrait shots, dressed as a bride, are also going viral. Here are the photos:

Samantha and Raj's wedding: All you need to know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their wedding took place at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, following the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha tradition. For those wondering what it means, it's an ancient yogic ritual meant to create a deep, elemental connection between partners that goes beyond emotions or the physical. This form of marriage is performed at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues. It is believed to cleanse the five elements within the couple and bless their bond with harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment as they embark on a new life together.

How did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru meet?

Samantha and Raj have known each other since 2021, when The Family Man 2 was released. Samantha played a key role on the show. Working closely together reportedly strengthened their bond, which soon blossomed into a relationship. Their professional collaborations have extended beyond The Family Man 2. They have also worked together in Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) and the soon-to-be-released Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

