Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts baby bump in close-up photo, hilariously calls it her 'six-pack'

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has posted a photo of her baby bump, days after announcing her pregnancy during Maa Inti Bangaaram promotions. Though she hasn't announced her pregnancy on Instagram, she has been making public appearances flaunting her tiny bump. Later, she confirmed the same.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a cute photo of her bump and wrote, "My six pack. I'll see you when I see you (sic)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU)Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post

During the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu put an end to months of pregnancy speculation by confirming that she is expecting her first child. Addressing the audience, the actor said, "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy." With that, Samantha confirmed that she will be taking a temporary break from work as she prepares to embrace motherhood.

Before Samantha's announcement, Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy had also confirmed the news. Speaking to Cinema Express, the filmmaker said, "The news of her pregnancy has come at a beautiful time, given the success of our film Maa Inti Bangaaram."

This is a developing story.