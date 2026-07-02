Samantha Ruth Prabhu filmed Maa Inti Bangaaram's 'Thassadiya' during early pregnancy, reveals director

New Delhi:

Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram is performing well at the box office. The film not only marked Samantha Ruth Prabhu's comeback to the big screen but also became the first venture written and produced by Raj Nidimoru without his long-time creative partner, DK.

Amid the film's success, director BV Nandini Reddy revealed that Samantha shot the movie during the early stages of her pregnancy.

What did the director say?

'We were doing Thassadiya, actually, when I discovered that Samantha was carrying,' said Nandini, adding, 'But thankfully, we were at the fag end of filming when she got pregnant.' Nandini shared that the team initially believed Samantha had come down with a fever. However, the actor later revealed that she was expecting and was experiencing morning sickness.

Thassadiya has been received well

The song Thassadiya has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with vocals by Chinmayi Sripada, Punya Selva and Rehman. The high-energy wedding and family celebration anthem also features a car chase sequence. Though the song demanded a great deal of energy and physical effort from Samantha, Nandini assured that the actor was well taken care of. She was given ample breaks, and the team ensured that the shoot was not too strenuous or exhausting for her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pregnancy reveal

The Rangasthalam star confirmed her pregnancy during the thank-you meet for her latest hit film in Hyderabad alongside filmmaker-husband Raj Nidimoru. Addressing the media at the event, she said, 'Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy.'

Samantha is expecting her first child with Nidimoru, whom she married in December 2025. It is significant to note that the two were lucky the second time, as this is their second marriage. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya until 2021, while Nidimoru was earlier married to Shhyamali De.

Maa Inti Bangaaram IMDb rating and box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram has found favour with audiences and currently holds an 8.7 rating on IMDb. Samantha's Telugu film earned Rs 1.30 crore on its 13th day at the box office. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film has collected Rs 52.80 crore in India so far, maintaining a consistent run in theatres.

More about the movie

The film revolves around the life of a woman navigating her new role as a daughter-in-law in a traditional patriarchal household while secretly fighting dangerous figures from her past who threaten her new family. At first glance, the storyline appears to follow the familiar formula of a protagonist with a dangerous past trying to protect their loved ones. However, what sets Maa Inti Bangaaram apart is that this role is played by a woman.

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