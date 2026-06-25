'I'm very happy': Samantha confirms pregnancy at Maa Inti Bangaaram event, plans to take maternity leave

New Delhi:

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news lately due to speculation about her pregnancy. However, she has now put an end to the rumours by confirming her pregnancy at a recent event. The actress revealed that she and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child.

The announcement came during the success meet of her latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, in Hyderabad. At the event, Samantha also spoke about her plans to take maternity leave.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms her pregnancy

During the Maa Inti Bangaaram success meet held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu addressed the ongoing speculation and confirmed her pregnancy. She said, "Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy" Her statement made it clear she would be stepping away from work temporarily as she prepares for motherhood.

Earlier, the director of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Nandini Reddy, confirmed the ongoing speculations regarding Samantha's pregnancy. In a conversation with Cinema Express, Nandini said, "The news of her pregnancy has come at a beautiful time, given the success of our film Maa Inti Bangaaram."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

The Telugu action drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram, was released in theatres on June 19, 2026, clashing with the Bollywood film Cocktail 2 starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. The film has been garnering attention from fans and critics alike. So far, it has collected Rs 33.20 crore in India and grossed Rs 55.71 crore worldwide.

Maa Inti Bangaaram: What is the plot?

For the unversed, Maa Inti Bangaaram is created by The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru and directed by BV Nandini Reddy. The film revolves around a woman with a hidden past who is trying to build a new life and earn acceptance within her family. The story takes a turn when threats from her former life resurface, forcing her to protect her loved ones without revealing the truth.

Apart from Samantha, the film stars Diganth Manchale, Gauthami, Chaitanya and Srinivas Gavireddy in key roles. It is produced under Tralala Moving Pictures.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi reviews Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, congratulates her on pregnancy