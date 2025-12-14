Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushes as she makes first appearance with husband Raj Nidimoru after wedding | Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru made their first public appearance after their wedding. Telugu actress Samantha was seen visibly blushing at the airport as she made her way to the car. The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025.

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Family Man filmmaker Raj Nidimoru made their first public appearance together after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Several pictures and videos of the couple from the airport surfaced online. In the now-viral videos, Samantha was seen blushing as she was photographed by the paparazzi. Read on for the details.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushes in her first appearance after wedding

In the videos, Samantha kept her look casual, wearing a grey sweater and black trousers. On the other hand, Raj Nidimoru was seen in a sea-green T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and blue jeans. Meanwhile, Samantha was visibly blushing while making her way to the car. Take a look below:

The video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's first appearance after their wedding has garnered 1.7 million views, over 38.5K likes, and hundreds of comments so far.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru

The Citadel: Honey Bunney actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony on December 1, 2025. Their wedding took place in a sacred Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi within Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore. They reportedly started dating during the shooting of The Family Man 2, in which Samantha played the role of Raji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

The 38-year-old Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Prime Video's show Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. She is best known for her works in films like Eega, Rangasthalam, 24, and Ye Maaya Chesave. Talking about her upcoming projects, she will be next seen in Raj and DK's upcoming project, Rakh Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

